    Mogherini, two other former EU officials released after questioning in corruption probe

    • 03 December, 2025
    • 12:12
    Mogherini, two other former EU officials released after questioning in corruption probe

    Former EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, ex-Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sannino, and Cesare Degliotti have been released after being formally charged in an investigation into alleged corruption within the EU"s diplomatic service, Report informs via La Repubblica.

    According to prosecutors quoted by the newspaper, "following questioning by Belgian criminal police, all three individuals were charged. The charges relate to procurement fraud and corruption, conflicts of interest, and the disclosure of professional secrecy. They were released because there is no risk of flight or interference in the investigation."

    All three individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the competent Belgian courts.

    Federika Mogerini və Aİ-nin daha iki sabiq rəsmisi sərbəst buraxılıb
    Федерика Могерини и еще двое экс-чиновников ЕС освобождены после допроса по делу о коррупции

