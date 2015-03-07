Mogherini: EU will not allow to be drawn into a confrontation in Europe

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ EU will not allow to be drawn into a confrontational approach to relations in Europe, including Russia. Report informs citing Russian TASS, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said on the results of the informal meeting of foreign ministers of 28 countries of the EU.

"The EU today is extremely realistic about development of situation in Russia, and we never fall into the trap, we will never allow to be drawn into a confrontation", she said.

"We continue to believe that, as in the out of our continent, and the inside, cooperation is a much better solution than confrontation", said F.Mogherini.