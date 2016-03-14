Mistura: Alternative to failed intra-Syrian talks a 'return to war'

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said that the alternative to the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva is return to war, and to "an even worse war."

The only alternative to the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva should they fail is a return to war, Report informs referring to the Associated Press, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Monday.

"The alternative, some people call it 'Plan B,' as you know. Well, as far as I know, the only 'Plan B' available is return to war, and to an even worse war than we've had so far," de Mistura said during a press conference in Geneva ahead of the round of Syrian reconciliation talks expected to last through March 24.

Speaking at the start of "substantial" proximity talks between Syrian government and opposition delegates, de Mistura said he expected to brief the UN Security Council on the talks later on Monday.

"If during these talks and in the next rounds we will see no notice or any willingness to negotiate, which we hope is not going to be the case, obviously we will do what we want to do and what we have done: we'll bring the issue back to those who have influence. And that is the Russian Federation, the US — co-chairs of the ISSG, and to the Security Council," he added.