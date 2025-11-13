Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan to initiate UN resolution on contribution of Islamic civilization of Central Asia to education

    • 13 November, 2025
    • 11:29
    Mirziyoyev: Uzbekistan to initiate UN resolution on contribution of Islamic civilization of Central Asia to education

    Uzbekistan plans to hold an event at UN headquarters to adopt a resolution on the contribution of the Islamic civilization of Central Asia to the development of global education, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in his welcoming address to participants of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia," Report informs.

    "Next year, we plan to hold a separate event to adopt the resolution as part of a presentation to be held at UN headquarters dedicated to the rich scientific and spiritual heritage of our great ancestors," the Uzbek president noted.

    The Uzbek leader said that the two sides must work together to strengthen Central Asia's place as a center of science and education.

    He also emphasized that Central Asia and Azerbaijan are linked by centuries-old cultural ties.

    "As is well known, the peoples of the countries of Central Asia and Azerbaijan are bound by strong, centuries-old bonds of friendship and brotherhood, a shared history and culture, and a rich spiritual and scientific heritage," Mirziyoyev noted.

    Özbəkistan BMT-də Mərkəzi Asiyanın islam sivilizasiyasının inkişafına töhfəsi ilə bağlı qətnamənin qəbuluna təşəbbüs göstərir
    Мирзиёев: Узбекистан инициирует в ООН резолюцию о вкладе исламской цивилизации ЦА в просвещение

