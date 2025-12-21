Iran ready to strengthen multilateral coordination with China

Iran's ambassador to China has said Tehran supports the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and the four global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, stressing Iran's readiness to strengthen multilateral coordination with China and help promote a more just international order, Report informs via ISNA.

Ambassador Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli met on Friday with Liu Haixing, Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee.

Rahmani-Fazli said Tehran is prepared to work with Beijing to accelerate bilateral diplomatic relations in the coming year, which marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

This presents an opportunity to speed up the implementation of agreements between the Iranian and Chinese presidents, expand cooperation in economic, trade, investment, people-to-people and local affairs, and further strengthen the positive momentum in bilateral relations.