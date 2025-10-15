MHP Deputy Chairman Ilyas Topsakal visits Azerbaijani Embassy in US

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilyas Topsakal, a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and deputy chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US, Report informs referring to the diplomatic mission's social media page.

    "We thank our esteemed brother, Mr. Topsakal, for his sincere visit and fruitful conversation, and wish for the brotherhood, friendship, and solidarity between us, brotherly Türkiye, and the Turkic world to grow stronger every day," the embassy wrote.

