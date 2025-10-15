MHP Deputy Chairman Ilyas Topsakal visits Azerbaijani Embassy in US
Other countries
- 15 October, 2025
- 08:43
Ilyas Topsakal, a member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly and deputy chairman of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has visited the Azerbaijani Embassy in the US, Report informs referring to the diplomatic mission's social media page.
"We thank our esteemed brother, Mr. Topsakal, for his sincere visit and fruitful conversation, and wish for the brotherhood, friendship, and solidarity between us, brotherly Türkiye, and the Turkic world to grow stronger every day," the embassy wrote.
Latest News
09:31
Lionel Messi becomes all-time international assists leaderFootball
09:21
CBA currency exchange rates (15.10.2025)Finance
09:19
Azerbaijani brothers to officiate Serbia vs Lithuania handball matchTeam sports
09:13
Japan parliamentary committee yet to agree on October 21 PM vote, Kyodo saysOther countries
09:11
Israel to open Gaza's Rafah crossingOther countries
09:10
Gold price surpasses $4,200, setting a new all-time highFinance
09:03
Trump says US will disarm Hamas if Palestinian radicals refuse to do soOther countries
08:58
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (15.10.2025)Finance
08:50