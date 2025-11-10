Mexico to boost key state's security after Mayor's assassination

The Mexican government launched a security plan for the state of Michoacan, one of the nation's most violent, following protests and backlash over the assassination of a mayor who urged President Claudia Sheinbaum to do more in the fight against drug cartels, Report informs via Bloomberg.

The November 2 killing of 40-year-old Uruapan Mayor Carlos Manzo was the latest violent crime that pressured Sheinbaum and her government to improve public safety. Michoacan is a hot spot of cartel-driven violence as rival groups fight for control of drug routes, extortion rackets and the state's avocado and lemon industries.

Sheinbaum called the murder a "cowardly" act as she announced the plan. The government will invest more than 57 billion Mexican pesos ($3.1 billion) to improve security in the state. She committed to reviewing the progress in Michoacan every 15 days and to devote all necessary resources to root out violence.

The turf war has defied many government efforts to restore security in the state over the years. At least seven Michoacan mayors have been killed during the four-year tenure of ruling party governor Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla, according to local media updates.

More than 10,000 army personnel will be deployed to boost security forces in the state as part of the plan, which includes sealing the state's borders to block criminals from entering or leaving. Lemon and avocado producers will also be protected, Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla Trejo said Sunday.

Authorities also plan to strengthen the capabilities of local police with training, equipment and more intelligence operations.

The government aims to boost state infrastructure with expected 39.3 billion Mexican pesos in investments that include the private sector, Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard said at the briefing.

Ministers of health, culture, education and energy also participated in the presentation of the plan and announced measures to better conditions in the state.