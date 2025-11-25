Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    Mexico prioritizes combating violence against women in its foreign policy

    Other countries
    • 25 November, 2025
    • 15:27
    Mexico prioritizes combating violence against women in its foreign policy

    Mexico views the fight against violence toward women as one of the key pillars of its feminist foreign policy, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan María Victoria Romero Caballero told journalists, according to Report.

    She stressed that violence against women is a global issue that can only be resolved through collective action.

    "No matter where in the world Mexican women are - they can always count on the support of their country. Violence against women is a worldwide problem, not one limited to a single nation, and by uniting, we can eliminate it," she said.

    On November 25, the Embassy of Mexico in Baku hosted a presentation of a Spanish-language brochure dedicated to a hotline for protecting women.

    Mexico adopted its feminist foreign policy in January 2020, becoming the first country in the Global South to introduce such an approach in international affairs.

