Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Merz supports Türkiye's decision to acquire Eurofighter jets

    Other countries
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 20:08
    Merz supports Türkiye's decision to acquire Eurofighter jets

    German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on a visit to Türkiye, called Ankara's acquisition of Eurofighter jets a contribution to the security of all NATO partners, Report informs via Turkish media.

    "The German government unequivocally welcomes Türkiye's decision... to purchase 20 Eurofighter jets," Merz said, noting that these aircraft will serve the collective security of the North Atlantic Alliance when in Türkiye's arsenal.

    Earlier this week, during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit, Türkiye signed an agreement with the United Kingdom to purchase 20 Eurofighters worth over $10 billion.

    Friedrich Merz Eurofighter jets Turkiye
    Merts Türkiyənin "Eurofighter" qırıcıları alması ilə bağlı qərarını dəstəkləyib
    Мерц поддержал решение Турции о приобретении истребителей Eurofighter

    Latest News

    20:49
    Photo

    TIKA chairman met with Hikmat Hajiyev

    Foreign policy
    20:28
    Photo

    Zelenskyy and Fajon discuss PURL program

    Region
    20:18
    Photo
    Video

    Indestructible Partnership-2025 joint special forces exercise ends

    Military
    20:08

    Merz supports Türkiye's decision to acquire Eurofighter jets

    Other countries
    20:01

    EU celebrates 40 years of Schengen with 40,000 free travel passes for young Europeans

    Other countries
    19:56

    Former ambassador: US could fire Tomahawks into Venezuela

    Other countries
    19:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijani Paralympic athletes shine with two more golds at international tournament

    Individual sports
    19:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, NATO mull cooperation in demining

    Foreign policy
    19:01

    Hamas says it will hand over bodies of two Israeli hostages

    Other countries
    All News Feed