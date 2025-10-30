Merz supports Türkiye's decision to acquire Eurofighter jets
Other countries
- 30 October, 2025
- 20:08
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who is on a visit to Türkiye, called Ankara's acquisition of Eurofighter jets a contribution to the security of all NATO partners, Report informs via Turkish media.
"The German government unequivocally welcomes Türkiye's decision... to purchase 20 Eurofighter jets," Merz said, noting that these aircraft will serve the collective security of the North Atlantic Alliance when in Türkiye's arsenal.
Earlier this week, during British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit, Türkiye signed an agreement with the United Kingdom to purchase 20 Eurofighters worth over $10 billion.
