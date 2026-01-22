Merz: NATO to continue to defend Northern Europe from Russian threats

NATO will continue to defend Denmark, Greenland, and the Nordic countries from threats emanating from Russia, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Report informs.

He stated that the alliance intends to consistently defend the fundamental principles of the transatlantic partnership.

"We will defend the principles on which the transatlantic partnership is based – sovereignty and territorial integrity," the chancellor emphasized.

Friedrich Merz also expressed support for negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the US. He said he had discussed this issue with US President Donald Trump, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"The goal of the negotiations is to achieve closer cooperation between allies in the Arctic region. We are already taking steps in this direction," the chancellor noted, emphasizing that NATO does not accept the forcible seizure of allied territories.