Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ The court in New York sentenced a Briton of Indian origin Haruna Asvat (Haroon Aswat) to 20 years in prison for promoting terrorism, Report informs referring to foreign media, Associated Press said.

41-year-old Aswat who suffers from schizophrenia in March found guilty in the fact that on behalf of the radical London preacher Abu Hamza al-Masri (Abu Hamza al-Masri) in 1999 went to Oregon to help Oussama cashier organize camp for militants in the town of Bly.

“Then I realized that Abu Hamza and cashier were associated with the Arab organizations involved in terrorist activities” – he explained. He said he later learned that it was “al-Qaeda”.

The prosecution has also led evidence that Aswat traveled to Afghanistan to be trained in the camp of “al-Qaeda”.

Aswat was arrested in Zambia in 2005 after which he was deported to the UK. Since last year he is in the United States.

Abu Hamza was sentenced court in Manhattan in the early years to life imprisonment.