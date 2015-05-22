 Top
    Memorandum on granting Ukraine 1.8 billion Euros by the EU sign in Riga

    The document was signed within the framework of the Eastern Partnership Summit

    Baku. 22 May. REPORT.AZ/ Memorandum on granting Ukraine by the EU of 1.8 billion Euros aid signed in Riga. Report informs, the document was signed in the Fourth Summit of the Eastern Partnership countries ongoing today in Riga.

    The memorandum was signed in the presence of the President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko.

    The ceremony was attended by the European Commissioner for Budget, Valdis Dombrovskis, the Head of the National Bank of Ukraine, Valeriy Gontarev and Finance Minister, Natalia Yaresko.

