Meeting of foreign ministers of 'Norman Quartet' held in Berlin

Baku. 11 May. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Foreign Minister of "Norman Quartet" (Germany, Russia, France, Ukraine) for the settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine ended in Berlin, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The meeting lasted almost three hours. On the eve of the talks, Russian minister Sergey Lavrov held a bilateral meeting with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Representative of the German Foreign Ministry said that there will not be a general statement after the meeting of Norman Quartet.