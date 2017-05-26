Media: Trump’s car didn’t pass through gates of Belgian royal palace

© lalibre.be

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Because of the large dimensions of the official car of the US President Donald Trump, American leader could not enter by car through the gates of the royal palace in Brussels.

Report informs referring to the newspaper La Libre Belgiue.

This was due to the fact that the Trump’s car named "The Beast", which costs $1.2 million, has very thick doors and a body that protects against possible attempts to attack the vehicle.

According to the source of the publication, Trump walked across the royal court, but the whole process was planned and coordinated by the American secret service.

King of Belgium Philip and Queen Mathilda were waiting for him in the palace. During the meeting, Trump, together with his wife, the first lady Melanie, discussed with the royal couple of Belgium the issues of cooperation between the two countries.