Media: Police killed 500 people in US since beginning of 2015

Baku. 11 June. REPORT.AZ/ Number of people killed by police in the United States, has reached 500 people since the beginning of 2015.

Report informs, it was stated by the British newspaper The Guardian, citing data from its own investigation.

The FBI officially reported 461 victims two years ago.

According to the newspaper, of the 500 dead 49.6% were white, 28.2% - blacks, 14.8% - Hispanics. 21% of those killed were armed. Most of the victims - men (95.2%).

In late May, the American newspaper Washington Post reported that in the first five months of 2015 US police shot and killed 385 people. Database of all the victims was compiled.