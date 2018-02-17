 Top
    Media: German defense minister may replace NATO chief

    Source in NATO: Ursula von der Leyen would be a good choice

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ NATO is discussing the candidature of the German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen, as the successor to Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, Report informs referring to the TASS.

    "German defense minister Ursula von der Leyen enjoys a brilliant reputation in the alliance," the Die Welt quotes a senior NATO official as saying.

    "She would be a good choice for the post of Secretary General," another source of the newspaper said.

