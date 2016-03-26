Media: Brussels airport maps found in flat used by Paris attack organizer

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ A computer and a memory stick with maps of the Brussels international airport was found in a flat in Athens where one of the suspected Paris attacks organizers was staying, Report informs Belgian media reported.

The Belga news agency reported was unable to verify this information with the Belgian prosecutor’s office. The report comes after terrorist attacks hit the Belgian capital of Brussels, including the Zavantem airport.

According to the media outlet, the devices were found in a flat where Abdelhamid Abaud, one of the organizers of November 13 terrorist attacks in Paris that left some 130 people dead, was staying. Abaud was staying in the flat in Athens in January 2015, the news agency claims. He was killed in a special operation in the Parisian suburb of Saint Denis last November.

The Brussels attacks came days after police arrested Salah Abdeslam, a suspect in the Paris attacks.