Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ 7 US reconnaissance aircrafts have carried out flights over Russian military air bases in Hmeymin and Tartus, Syria.

Report informs referring to the Haber 7, Mil Radar, a system following a world-wide military flights posted onTwitter page.

The US-made 6 "P-8A Poseidon" spy aircraft has launched an exploration flight with 1 "EP-3 Aries II".

Russia and the United States have not given any official statement on the issue.