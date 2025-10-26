Measures to be taken against Hamas if bodies of hostages not returned — Trump
Other countries
- 26 October, 2025
- 16:50
Measures will be taken against Hamas in case bodies of hostages will not be returned as soon as possible, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs via TASS.
"Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other countries involved in this great peace will take action," the US leader wrote on Truth Social.
The US president also added that he will be watching Hamas activities "very closely" during the coming 48 hours.
Latest News
16:50
Measures to be taken against Hamas if bodies of hostages not returned — TrumpOther countries
16:30
More than 100 investigators take part in Louvre theft case — prosecutorOther countries
16:12
Ruling party comments on PKK's decision to completely leave TürkiyeRegion
15:53
Pallister's 800m free leads world record rush at Toronto World CupIndividual sports
15:35
2 missing after bulk carrier sinks in south ChinaOther countries
15:11
Trump wants to transform the US Navy into ‘Golden Fleet' — WSJOther countries
14:49
Two men arrested after Louvre jewel heistOther
14:28
1 dead, 6 injured in shooting during homecoming at Lincoln University in PennsylvaniaOther countries
14:07