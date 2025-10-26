Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Measures to be taken against Hamas if bodies of hostages not returned — Trump

    Other countries
    • 26 October, 2025
    • 16:50
    Measures to be taken against Hamas if bodies of hostages not returned — Trump

    Measures will be taken against Hamas in case bodies of hostages will not be returned as soon as possible, US President Donald Trump said, Report informs via TASS.

    "Hamas is going to have to start returning the bodies of the deceased hostages, including two Americans, quickly, or the other countries involved in this great peace will take action," the US leader wrote on Truth Social.

    The US president also added that he will be watching Hamas activities "very closely" during the coming 48 hours.

    President Donald Trump Hamas hostages
    Tramp: HƏMAS əsirlərin cəsədlərini qaytarmadığı təqdirdə, tədbirlər görüləcək
    Трамп: Против ХАМАС примут меры в случае невозвращения тел заложников

    Latest News

    16:50

    Measures to be taken against Hamas if bodies of hostages not returned — Trump

    Other countries
    16:30

    More than 100 investigators take part in Louvre theft case — prosecutor

    Other countries
    16:12

    Ruling party comments on PKK's decision to completely leave Türkiye

    Region
    15:53

    Pallister's 800m free leads world record rush at Toronto World Cup

    Individual sports
    15:35

    2 missing after bulk carrier sinks in south China

    Other countries
    15:11

    Trump wants to transform the US Navy into ‘Golden Fleet' — WSJ

    Other countries
    14:49

    Two men arrested after Louvre jewel heist

    Other
    14:28

    1 dead, 6 injured in shooting during homecoming at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania

    Other countries
    14:07

    Russian Railways to organize transit of goods from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan

    Region
    All News Feed