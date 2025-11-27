Marta Kos: Middle Corridor should become reliable alternative to other routes - EXCLUSIVE

The EU is firmly committed to transforming the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, into a reliable long-term alternative to the Northern Corridor, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos told Report in anticipation of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor and Connectivity Investors Forum, which opens today in the capital of Uzbekistan.

"The Middle Corridor is a geopolitical and economic win for everyone along the way. It is a route of railways and ports linking China, Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Black Sea to Europe. Europe wants to turn the route into a credible, long-term alternative to the Northern Corridor. Cargo along the Middle Corridor has grown fourfold between 2022 and today. By 2030, it could again triple, if the right investments are made to increase capacity and close gaps. This will be the focus of discussions in Tashkent.

All of us have learnt the hard way that excessive dependencies make us vulnerable. Energy blackmail, critical raw material shortages, or digital overreliance can all limit our freedom to act. Investments in transport infrastructure, digital and energy connectivity create more options and less risk of blackmail," she noted.

Joining Kos at the event will be Commissioner for International Partnerships Jozef Sikela.

The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor is a flagship initiative of the EU's Global Gateway strategy and aims to connect Europe and Central Asia. Azerbaijan is a key hub for this initiative, as it is located at the junction of this route between Asia and Europe, and the route goes directly through Azerbaijan.