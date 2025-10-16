Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Madagascar coup leader to be sworn in as president on October 17

    The leader of the military group that seized power in Madagascar on October 14, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, will take the oath of office as President of the Republic of Madagascar for the transitional period on October 17, Malagasy portal Orange noted, Report informs via TASS.

    Randrianirina will be sworn in by the Supreme Constitutional Court, the portal says quoting an official communique of the new supreme authority created by the military, the Presidential Council for the Reform of the Republic of Madagascar.

    On September 25, anti-government demonstrations erupted in Madagascar demanding the resignation of President Andry Radjoelina.

    The president refused to step down, but eventually fled the country for an unknown destination, citing assassination threats.

    On October 14, the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, dismissed him over his absence.

    The decision was approved by the Supreme Constitutional Court. Military groups led by Randrianirina took power, abolished the constitution, began a transitional period, and formed new authorities.

    Radjoelina said these steps were illegitimate.

    Madagascar military coup transition of power
