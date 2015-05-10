Macedonia: mourning for dead policemen declared

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ Macedonia declared two days of national mourning for the six police officers killed in shootout with unknown gunmen in the city of Kumanovo, Report informs citing BBC.

On Saturday during the attack on the city were also killed several militants. During the night in the city several times renewed gunfire, but in the morning everything was quiet.

Interior Minister of Macedonia said that, a group of armed militants infiltrated across the border, but didn't give the proper name. According to her, they were planning to make a raid on the public institutions.

The opposition has already said that the government is trying to divert public attention from the deepening political crisis in the country.