Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Lukashenko sets $20 billion target for Belarusian food exports

    Other countries
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 12:30
    Lukashenko sets $20 billion target for Belarusian food exports

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called for increasing the country's annual exports of agricultural products to $20 billion, according to Report.

    "The main thing is the result. We have achieved results, so we must take a new conceptual and philosophical step forward. Not $10 billion in exports, but $20 billion," BelTA quotes the Belarus leader as saying

    Lukashenko also noted that global demand for food continues to grow.

    In August, Belarusian Agriculture and Food Minister Yury Gorlov said that export revenue from Belarusian food products exceeded $10 billion in 2025, setting a new record.

    Alexander Lukashenko agricultural exports Belarus
    Belarus ərzaq məhsullarının ixracını 20 milyard dollara qədər artıra bilər
    Лукашенко поручил увеличить до $20 млрд экспорт белорусского продовольствия
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