Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Loud blasts, gunfire heard near Mali's main military camp

    Other countries
    • 25 April, 2026
    • 13:31
    Loud blasts, gunfire heard near Mali's main military camp

    Two loud explosions and sustained gunfire were ​heard early Saturday morning near Mali's main ‌military base Kati, outside the capital Bamako, and soldiers deployed blocking off roads in the area, Report informs via Reuters.

    It was not clear what caused the ​explosions and no militant group immediately claimed ⁠responsibility for the attack.

    Mali's military leaders took power ​after coups in 2020 and 2021, vowing to ​restore security in a country where militants control large areas of the north and center and stage frequent attacks on ​the army and civilians.

    The central Sahel country ​is battling insurgencies by the West Africa affiliates of al ‌Qaeda ⁠and the "Islamic State." It is also grappling with a much longer history of Tuareg-led rebellion in the north.

    The government led by Assimi Goita has leaned ​on Russian ​mercenaries for ⁠security support while initially spurring defence cooperation with Western countries.

    Recently, it has pursued ​closer ties with the US.

    Mali Military camp United States
    "Reuters": Malinin əsas hərbi bazası yaxınlığında partlayış və atışma səsləri eşidilib
    Reuters: В Мали у главной военной базы прогремели взрывы, слышна стрельба

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