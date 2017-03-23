 Top
    London terror attack victims reach 5, wounded 40 - VIDEO

    British parliament has suspended all the sessions in the wake of an incident outside the Westminster Palace

    Baku. 23 March, REPORT.AZ/ Wednesday's terrorist act near Westminster Palace in London took away the lives of 5 people and left no less than 40 other wounded. 

    The terrorist act took place when a car driving by Westminster Bridge wedged into pedestrians on the sidewalk, including three police officers. Then the car rammed into a building near the Houses of Parliament. After that one man as a minimum armed with a dagger continues attacking the passers-by and tried to break into the Westminster Palace.

    The total number of lethal casualties from the incident is five, inclusive of the attacker who was shot and killed by a policeman.

