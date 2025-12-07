Locomotive crashes into tourist train in Thailand

Eighteen tourists, including both Thai and foreign nationals, were injured on Saturday after a shunting operation went wrong at Wang Yen Railway Station in Thailand's Kanchanaburi Province, causing a locomotive to crash into a stationary passenger train carriage, Report informs via Khaosod News.

The incident occurred as the passenger train, operating on the Kanchanaburi-Nam Tok line, was stationary at the Wang Yen station for a scheduled change of the locomotive that pulls the train.

According to police from Mueang Kanchanaburi Provincial Police Station, the locomotive being maneuvered to connect to the passenger cars suddenly backed into the first passenger carriage with significant force.

The impact caused immediate damage to the locomotive, rendering it unable to proceed. The collision violently jarred the six passenger cars, injuring dozens of tourists aboard.

Local officials quickly arrived at the scene to provide immediate first aid to the injured. A total of 18 people were confirmed to have sustained injuries, with four of them being classified as seriously injured. All of the injured were urgently transported to Phahol Pholpayuhasena Hospital.