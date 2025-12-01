Lithuanian Chargé d'Affaires summoned to Belarusian Foreign Ministry

On December 1, the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Republic of Lithuania in the Republic of Belarus, Erikas Vilkanetsas, was summoned to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Report informs, referring to the MFA.

According to the ministry, he was issued a protest in connection with the violation of the state border of Belarus by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the airplane type, launched from the territory of Lithuania on November 30, 2025:

"The UAV illegally entered the airspace of the Republic of Belarus from the Lazdijai district of Lithuania and crashed within the city limits of Grodno. An analysis of the debris, including video recordings and navigation data stored on flash drives, indicates that the route of the Western European–manufactured UAV involved flying over the territory of Belarus, crossing into Poland, and returning along the same route to the point of departure in Lithuania."

"We regard these actions as a deliberate provocation not only against the Republic of Belarus, but also against the Republic of Poland. Such actions pose a threat to the security of the Republic of Belarus and are a direct violation of international law, including the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The Belarusian side demands that the Lithuanian side:

1. Immediately provide detailed and comprehensive information about the circumstances of this incident, including the purpose of the launch and the operator of the aircraft.

2. Conduct a thorough investigation and hold accountable those responsible for organizing this provocative act.

3. Take prompt and exhaustive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," the MFA said.

Belarus reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, based on the evolving situation.