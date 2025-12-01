Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Lithuanian Chargé d'Affaires summoned to Belarusian Foreign Ministry

    Other countries
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 18:59
    Lithuanian Chargé d'Affaires summoned to Belarusian Foreign Ministry

    On December 1, the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of the Republic of Lithuania in the Republic of Belarus, Erikas Vilkanetsas, was summoned to the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Report informs, referring to the MFA.

    According to the ministry, he was issued a protest in connection with the violation of the state border of Belarus by an unmanned aerial vehicle of the airplane type, launched from the territory of Lithuania on November 30, 2025:

    "The UAV illegally entered the airspace of the Republic of Belarus from the Lazdijai district of Lithuania and crashed within the city limits of Grodno. An analysis of the debris, including video recordings and navigation data stored on flash drives, indicates that the route of the Western European–manufactured UAV involved flying over the territory of Belarus, crossing into Poland, and returning along the same route to the point of departure in Lithuania."

    "We regard these actions as a deliberate provocation not only against the Republic of Belarus, but also against the Republic of Poland. Such actions pose a threat to the security of the Republic of Belarus and are a direct violation of international law, including the Chicago Convention on International Civil Aviation.

    The Belarusian side demands that the Lithuanian side:

    1. Immediately provide detailed and comprehensive information about the circumstances of this incident, including the purpose of the launch and the operator of the aircraft.

    2. Conduct a thorough investigation and hold accountable those responsible for organizing this provocative act.

    3. Take prompt and exhaustive measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," the MFA said.

    Belarus reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and security, based on the evolving situation.

    Belarus Lithuania Chargé d'Affaires
    Litvanın müvəqqəti işlər vəkili Belarus XİN-ə çağırılıb
    МИД Беларуси вызвал поверенного Литвы из-за инцидента с БПЛА

    Latest News

    19:26

    Registration opens for SOCAR Hackathon 2025

    ICT
    19:13

    Heydar Aliyev Foundation becomes partner of OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 2025

    Other
    18:59

    Lithuanian Chargé d'Affaires summoned to Belarusian Foreign Ministry

    Other countries
    18:45
    Photo

    Azerbaijan holds another training session with reservists

    Domestic policy
    18:32

    Netherlands announces $290 million Ukraine aid package

    Other countries
    18:09
    Photo

    Expansion of opportunities in Azerbaijan's microfinance sector discussed

    Finance
    17:49

    AIR Center issues clarification document in response to Clingendael's policy brief

    Foreign policy
    17:24

    UAE Envoy: Türkiye will host COP successfully, like Azerbaijan

    Ecology
    17:01
    Photo

    Chamber of Appraisers awards companies of Global Media Group

    Business
    All News Feed