    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Other countries
    • 28 January, 2026
    • 16:36
    Lithuania allocates more than 14.5 million euros for restoration of Ukraine

    The Lithuanian government today approved four projects aimed at the restoration of Ukraine, which will be financed from the Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid Fund, Report informs via LRT.

    The cost of the projects will exceed 14.5 million euros.

    According to the proposal of the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 5 million euros will be allocated for the implementation of the first phase of the "Schools of the Future in Ukraine" project. Of this amount, 500,000 euros will come from Ireland's targeted contribution to the fund. The first phase will include the technical design of a school in Zhytomyr, which was destroyed in 2023 during Russian attacks, and the construction of an underground multifunctional shelter.

    The first stage is planned to be implemented within 18 months.

    In addition, another 5 million euros will be allocated for the implementation of the "Children First. Protecting Ukraine's Future" project. The project plans to reconstruct the Boyarka children's home to provide short-term accommodation and create an area for providing social and psychological services.

    Furthermore, 10 modular buildings for medium-term integration will be built in Irpin, which will provide up to 80 residential places per year.

    Almost 4 million euros more will be allocated for the second stage of reconstruction of the Zeleny Hai school in Mykolaiv.

