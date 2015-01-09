Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Lebanese secret service warned of imminent terrorist attacks in France. Report informs citing the Lebanese newspaper "As-Safir".

Secret service officials advise to to provide special protection embassies of West countries in Lebanon, including the French embassy in Beirut.

According to the newspaper, terrorist attacks are preparing by the militants, who have returned from Syria.

"The information we have got shows, imminent new attacks at France territory may be more violent than the attack on Charlie Hebdo", the newspaper quotes a letter of Lebanese secret service.