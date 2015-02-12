Lawyer: Savchenko can return to Ukraine as part of a prisoner exchange

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Lawyer of Ukrainian pilot Nadezhda Savchenko confirmed the trust list for extradition in Ukraine Report informs referring to Gazeta.Ru.

I was confirmed informally from Kiev, that allegedly reached an agreement on the exchange, and it is included in the lists. This is not an official information, I did not see these lists, it is necessary to see the paper and signatures.

But it is a reliable source. As part of the Norman format, within the Minsk agreements one of the items will be exchanged, and it is included in the exchange, said the lawyer, Mark Feigin.

Earlier, President Poroshenko said about plans on returning Savchenko to Ukraine.

In Russia, Nadezdha Savchenko accused of complicity in the murder of Russian television correspondents of VGTRK Igor Kornelyuk and Anton Voloshin and illegally crossing the border of the Russian Federation.