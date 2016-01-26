Lavrov: Russia not interested in seeing EU split up

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Official Moscow is not interested in seeing EU split up.

Report informs, it was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of 2015.

"We see how difficult it is now formed a single line of the EU, not only on migration, but a number of issues. We can see how important the role of Germany as locomotive of the European Union", Lavrov said.

According to him, Germany is trying to maximize interests of all EU countries, but it becomes harder and harder.

We are not interested in seeing EU become weaker or split up but interested in a united, strong EU with whom you can work on the economy and on all other matters ", - Minister stressed.