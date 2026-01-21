Azerbaijan accepts Trumps's invitation to join Board of Peace as founding member

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January World Economic Forum - 2026
    Azerbaijan has accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to become a Founding Member State of the Board of Peace, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Report informs.

    "On 16 January, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to establish an international organization called the Board of Peace and invited the Republic of Azerbaijan to become a Founding Member State of the organization. The Republic of Azerbaijan has accepted the invitation and informed the US side of its intention to become a Founding Member State of the Board of Peace," reads the statement.

    An official letter of confirmation regarding Azerbaijan's membership in the Board of Peace will be addressed to the US side, and "appropriate measures will be taken within the framework of the required procedures."

    "Azerbaijan, as always, is ready to actively contribute to international cooperation, peace, and stability," the Foreign Ministry said.

    Azərbaycan Trampın Sülh Şurasına üzvlüklə bağlı dəvətini qəbul edib
    Азербайджан принял приглашение США стать учредительным членом Совета мира

