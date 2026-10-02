Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Kyrgyzstan launches its first national satellite into space

    Other countries
    • 02 October, 2026
    • 08:37
    Kyrgyzstan launches its first national satellite into space

    Kyrgyzstan has launched its first national satellite into space, Report informs, citing the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration.

    The launch was carried out on October 1 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California using a Falcon 9 rocket operated by SpaceX.

    Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov attended the launch ceremony as part of a working visit to the United States. The satellite was sent into orbit alongside other spacecraft and will be operated from a control center in Bishkek.

    The satellite is designed to monitor agricultural land, glaciers, water resources, forests, and pastures, as well as track changes in natural ecosystems. Its data will also be used to detect illegal exploitation of natural resources, unauthorized waste disposal sites, and other sources of environmental pollution.

    In addition, the satellite will support the monitoring of natural hazards, including droughts, floods, landslides, mudflows, and forest fires.

    According to the Presidential Administration, the satellite will enable faster identification of potential threats and help reduce possible damage through timely response measures.

    Satellite Sadyr Zhaparov Kyrgyzstan
    Qırğızıstan ilk dəfə öz milli peykini kosmosa göndərib
    Кыргызстан впервые запустил в космос собственный спутник
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:00

    Six years pass since Sugovushan and Talysh were liberated from Armenian occupation

    Domestic policy
    23:56
    Photo

    EU Council delegation briefed on reconstruction efforts in Aghdam

    Foreign policy
    23:32

    French police detain more than 5,000 amid nationwide student protests

    Other countries
    23:18

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev: OTS has strengthened its international presence

    Region
    23:07

    World Health Organization reports rise in global life expectancy

    Health
    22:42

    Three Houthi ballistic missiles intercepted over southern Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    22:39

    Bahçeli: Nakhchivan Agreement was a turning point in cooperation across Turkic world

    Region
    22:17

    Canada left off IIHF Council for first time in 32 years

    Team sports
    22:04
    Photo

    Two world records equaled at Swimming World Cup in Baku

    Individual sports
    All News Feed