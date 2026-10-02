Kyrgyzstan launches its first national satellite into space

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Kyrgyzstan has launched its first national satellite into space, Report informs, citing the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration.

The launch was carried out on October 1 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California using a Falcon 9 rocket operated by SpaceX.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov attended the launch ceremony as part of a working visit to the United States. The satellite was sent into orbit alongside other spacecraft and will be operated from a control center in Bishkek.

The satellite is designed to monitor agricultural land, glaciers, water resources, forests, and pastures, as well as track changes in natural ecosystems. Its data will also be used to detect illegal exploitation of natural resources, unauthorized waste disposal sites, and other sources of environmental pollution.

In addition, the satellite will support the monitoring of natural hazards, including droughts, floods, landslides, mudflows, and forest fires.

According to the Presidential Administration, the satellite will enable faster identification of potential threats and help reduce possible damage through timely response measures.