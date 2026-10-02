Georgia plans $342 million investment in Middle Corridor rail infrastructure

Georgia plans to spend a total of 890 million lari ($341.9 million) over the next four years on developing railway infrastructure as part of the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

According to the preliminary draft of Georgia's 2027 state budget prepared by the country's Ministry of Finance, 250 million lari ($96.0 million) is planned to be allocated in 2027, another 250 million lari in 2028, 160 million lari ($61.5 million) in 2029 and 230 million lari ($88.4 million) in 2030.

The project will be implemented by Georgia's Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development. It aims to improve the efficiency, climate resilience and financial sustainability of the country's railway network within the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

As part of the project, Georgian Railways plans to purchase 45 new mainline DC electric freight locomotives and 10 modern electric multiple-unit (EMU) passenger trains. The construction of a new electrical substation is also planned.

The phased delivery of the passenger trains and construction of the electrical substation are expected to begin in 2027, while deliveries of the new freight locomotives are planned to start in 2028.

According to the draft budget, the purchase of the new freight locomotives is intended to increase railway capacity, operational reliability and efficiency, while also strengthening the long-term financial sustainability of Georgian Railways.

The acquisition of 10 new electric passenger trains is expected to improve the quality, reliability, accessibility and safety of passenger services. The project also aims to address shortages of passenger trains, restore services and increase service frequency on the Tbilisi-Batumi, Tbilisi-Poti, Tbilisi-Zugdidi and Tbilisi-Kutaisi routes.

The planned electrical substation is expected to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for the railway, support the operation of new locomotives and align electricity supply with the needs of rail transport.

The figures concern the preliminary version of Georgia's 2027 state budget draft. The document may be amended before final approval.