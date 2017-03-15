Kingdom of Netherlands starts parliamentary election

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary elections started in the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Report informs citing BBC, 28 parties are competing for 150 seats.

The race is dominated by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's centre-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy and Geert Wilders, far-right Freedom Party.

According to political observers, voting will be an indicator of checking the citizens' sense of nationhood and strengthening of populism in the Netherlands.

According to the poll before the elections, Geert Wilders party is ahead.