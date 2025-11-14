Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    King Charles becomes fifth oldest monarch in British history

    Other countries
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 20:55
    King Charles becomes fifth oldest monarch in British history

    King Charles III has moved up to fifth place on the list of the oldest monarchs in the history of the United Kingdom.

    According to Report, citing a BBC article published for the monarch's 77th birthday, Charles III recently surpassed George II, who died in 1760 just days short of his 77th birthday.

    Only four British monarchs in history were older than the current king: his mother, Elizabeth II (96 years), Queen Victoria (81 years), George III (81 years), and the abdicated Edward VIII (77 years).

    The king is celebrating his birthday in South Wales alongside Queen Camilla. He will blow out the candles at a cake in Cardiff Castle, which is marking its 200th anniversary. A 41-gun salute was fired in Green Park, London, in honor of the sovereign's birthday.

    King Charles III birthday Great Britain
    III Çarlz Böyük Britaniyanın ən yaşlı beşinci monarxı olub
    Чарльз III стал пятым в списке самых возрастных монархов Британии

    Latest News

    20:57

    Danish Foreign Minister invites online haters to meet in person

    Other countries
    20:55

    King Charles becomes fifth oldest monarch in British history

    Other countries
    20:32

    Bus crashes into stop in Sweden: Fatalities and injuries reported

    Other countries
    20:15
    Photo

    Finalists of Azad Mirzajanzada Development Program visit his office-museum

    Education and science
    20:03

    Trump to host released Israeli hostages at White House

    Other countries
    19:50

    EU Ambassador: Azerbaijan's history full of inspiring examples of strong women

    Foreign policy
    19:39
    Photo

    Important agreements on Green Energy Corridor reached in Budapest

    Energy
    19:30

    Kobakhidze and Mirzoyan discuss transit potential of Georgia and Armenia

    Other
    19:25

    Armenian MPs to visit Saint Petersburg at end of November

    Region
    All News Feed