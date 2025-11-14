King Charles becomes fifth oldest monarch in British history

King Charles III has moved up to fifth place on the list of the oldest monarchs in the history of the United Kingdom.

According to Report, citing a BBC article published for the monarch's 77th birthday, Charles III recently surpassed George II, who died in 1760 just days short of his 77th birthday.

Only four British monarchs in history were older than the current king: his mother, Elizabeth II (96 years), Queen Victoria (81 years), George III (81 years), and the abdicated Edward VIII (77 years).

The king is celebrating his birthday in South Wales alongside Queen Camilla. He will blow out the candles at a cake in Cardiff Castle, which is marking its 200th anniversary. A 41-gun salute was fired in Green Park, London, in honor of the sovereign's birthday.