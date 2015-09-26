 Top
    Kerry and Zarif to discuss situation in Syria

    US administration is ready to start dialogue with Iran on situation in Syria

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ US Secretary of State John Kerry to discuss situation in Syria with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday on the sidelines of UN General Assembly.

    Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Wendy Sherman.

    According to Sherman, the US administration is ready to start dialogue with Iran on situation in Syria.The chance to start a dialogue will be presented on Saturday morning during talks by US Secretary of State with his Iranian counterpart on the sidelines of UN General Assembly in New York.The State Department noted that this is especially important in the context of the current situation in Syria.

