Kazakhstan and Finland back development of Middle Corridor

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Finnish President Alexander Stubb have expressed their support for the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR – Middle Corridor), Report informs, citing Tokayev's office.

The two leaders emphasized Kazakhstan's key role in advancing the Middle Corridor project, which serves as a vital trade and logistics route connecting Asia and Europe.

They also voiced support for the European strategy aimed at enhancing global connectivity through infrastructure investments in digital technologies, energy, and transport.

In addition, both presidents reaffirmed their backing for the European Union's Global Gateway initiative and stressed the importance of achieving a comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in Ukraine as soon as possible.