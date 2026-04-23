Katz: Israel 'waiting for US green light' to strike Iran

Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel is "waiting for a green light from the United States - first and foremost to complete the elimination of the Khamenei dynasty and return Iran to the dark ages by striking its main energy and electricity facilities and destroying its national economic infrastructure," Report informs via Ynet.

Katz made the remarks following a security assessment at Israel's military headquarters in Tel Aviv with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior defense officials. "Israel is prepared to renew the war against Iran," he said. "The IDF is ready in both defense and offense, and the targets are identified."

He described Iran's leadership as weakened, saying it "specializes mainly in internal repression of its population through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Basij," while threatening global oil prices. "Its leaders are hiding in tunnels and struggling to communicate and make decisions. Its skies are wide open, and all its national infrastructure and strategic facilities are exposed to attack - yet it declares victory," Katz said.