Kallas: Supporting Ukraine - small price to pay compared to Russia's potential victory

The EU continues to pressure Russia to come to the negotiating table, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said following the E5 meeting in Berlin, attended by the heads of defense ministries of Germany, the UK, Italy, France, and Poland, Report informs.

"Wars are lost by whoever runs out of money or soldiers first. That is why we continue to apply pressure on Russia with sanctions. Work is going on the 20th package of sanctions, and sanctions clearly work better when they are matched by our international partners. The latest US sanctions are already depriving Russia of revenues that it uses to fund its war. Our sanctions are hitting Russia where it hurts," she noted.

Kallas also thanked Germany for its decision to further increase its support for Ukraine starting next year to 11.5 billion euros. This sends a powerful signal, and Germany's leadership saves lives and serves as an example for the rest of Europe, she added.