Kaja Kallas: Trump made peace in Middle East possible

European Union High Representative Kaja Kallas has emphasized the special role of US President Donald Trump in achieving peace between Israel and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas and the release of Israeli hostages, Report informs.

"Today marks a rare moment of hope in the Middle East. The release of hostages is a major success for diplomacy and a crucial milestone toward peace. President Trump made this breakthrough possible. Securing peace in Gaza will be extraordinarily complex. The peace plan requires strong international backing to succeed. The EU stands ready to do its part. On Wednesday, it will restart a civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt. This mission can play an important role in supporting the ceasefire," she wrote on X.