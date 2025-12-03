Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    Jorgensen: Transition away from energy supplies from Russia will be gradual, cautious, and coordinated

    Other countries
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 14:33
    Jorgensen: Transition away from energy supplies from Russia will be gradual, cautious, and coordinated

    Once the decision to ban energy imports from Russia comes into force, its implementation will be carried out according to a specially developed plan – carefully, gradually, and in a coordinated manner, EU Housing and Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said in connection with the preliminary agreement between the European Council and Parliament on the ban on Russian energy imports, Report informs.

    "Six weeks after this Regulation enters into force, new short-term and long-term contracts will be prohibited. Then, we will deal with the remaining imports under existing contracts: Existing long-term LNG contracts will be prohibited as of January 1, 2027, in line with the sanctions we have agreed on earlier this year. Existing long-term pipeline contracts will stop as of September 30, 2027. As regards existing short-term contracts, we stop the LNG ones in April 2026 and the pipeline ones in June 2026. This will lead to a full phase-out of Russian gas from EU markets in Autumn 2027. Apart from gas. We also target the remaining imports of Russian oil to the EU. At the beginning of next year, we will table a legislative proposal to ban imports of all Russian oil. We have to do this as soon as possible, and no later than by the end of 2027. We choose security for our people. Stability for our economy. Independence for Europe. And, once again, we stand by Ukraine," he added.

    Dan Jorgensen Ukraine European Union
    Йоргенсен: Отказ от энергоносителей из РФ будет постепенным, осторожным и скоординированным

    Latest News

    15:46
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Vietnam mull deeper judicial cooperation and new legal initiatives

    Foreign policy
    15:38

    SPE Annual Caspian Conference 2025: Shaping the Region's Energy Future

    Energy
    15:34
    Photo

    NATO mobile training team holds seminar in Baku

    Military
    15:23

    Ticket sales open for 2026 Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix

    Formula 1
    15:19

    Document: Duration of EU mission on Armenia–Azerbaijan border to depend on Yerevan's needs

    Region
    15:00
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, South Korea mull application of innovative solutions in banking sector

    Finance
    14:57

    Around 4,000 passengers used Accessible Metro project in Baku over past 3 years

    Infrastructure
    14:55

    Türkiye says will continue purchasing natural gas from Russia

    Energy
    14:51

    Tourist arrivals from Middle East to Azerbaijan up by over 9%

    Tourism
    All News Feed