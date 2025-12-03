Jorgensen: Transition away from energy supplies from Russia will be gradual, cautious, and coordinated

Once the decision to ban energy imports from Russia comes into force, its implementation will be carried out according to a specially developed plan – carefully, gradually, and in a coordinated manner, EU Housing and Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen said in connection with the preliminary agreement between the European Council and Parliament on the ban on Russian energy imports, Report informs.

"Six weeks after this Regulation enters into force, new short-term and long-term contracts will be prohibited. Then, we will deal with the remaining imports under existing contracts: Existing long-term LNG contracts will be prohibited as of January 1, 2027, in line with the sanctions we have agreed on earlier this year. Existing long-term pipeline contracts will stop as of September 30, 2027. As regards existing short-term contracts, we stop the LNG ones in April 2026 and the pipeline ones in June 2026. This will lead to a full phase-out of Russian gas from EU markets in Autumn 2027. Apart from gas. We also target the remaining imports of Russian oil to the EU. At the beginning of next year, we will table a legislative proposal to ban imports of all Russian oil. We have to do this as soon as possible, and no later than by the end of 2027. We choose security for our people. Stability for our economy. Independence for Europe. And, once again, we stand by Ukraine," he added.