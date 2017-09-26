Japanese defense minister was ordered not to leave Tokyo

© Sputnik/ Michael Klimentye

Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ/ Prime minister of Japan Shinzo Abe has ordered Japanese defense minister Itsunori Onodera permanently to stay within Tokyo during the period of dissolving the lower house of parliament on Thursday and snap elections on October 22.

Report informs referring to the TASS, minister of defense told a press conference in Tokyo.

Such measure is taken for ensuring the maximum quick reaction to possible provocations by North Korea.

“Election campaign is very serious period in terms of ensuring the safety” said Onodera. “The head of the government instructed me to remain permanently in the capital during that period and thoroughly deal with all defense problems of Japan.”

He added that such order also received Yoshihide Suga, chief cabinet secretary of Japan, second responsible person at the government.

Currently situation around Korean peninsula remains extremely tense. Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) conducted two ballistic missile tests on July. Some experts believe it is prototype of an intercontinental ballistic missile. North Korea fired two medium-range missile over Japan on August 29 and September 15.

On September 3, Pyongyang announced the successful test of hydrogen bomb meant for an intercontinental ballistic missile.