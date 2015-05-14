Japanese armed aorces will participate in hostilities abroad

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Japan's ruling coalition approved a package of bills that give the country's armed forces the right to take part in operations abroad, Report informs, citing the TASS.

Later, during the day the documents will be approved at a cabinet meeting and prepared for transmission to Parliament.

New laws give Japan the right "to the minimum extent necessary" to use force in case of an attack on the country, with which it maintains close relationships.The terms of these states are not defined and are taken as the geographical framework for the use of armed forces.

Approval of the number of bills passed against the backdrop of protests against such changes in Prime Minister's residence in central Tokyo, near the Parliament building, in the busy shopping areas of the city.