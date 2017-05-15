 Top
    Japanese reconnaissance plane disappears from radar over northern Japan

    It was scheduled to transport a patient from a Hakodate hospital

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ A small reconnaissance aircraft LR-2 of Japan's ground self-defense force, was carrying 10 people including a pilot disappeared from the radar screens in the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido this morning.

    Report informs referring to TASS.

    The plane was 30 km from the airport of the port city of Hakodate, where it was supposed to land.

    According to the foreign media, the jet belongs to an aviation unit for northern areas. It was scheduled to transport a patient from a Hakodate hospital.

