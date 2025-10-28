Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Japan's new prime minister to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 08:51
    Japan's new prime minister to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

    Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi intends to nominate US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, Japan's Nippon TV noted, Report informs.

    Takaichi will convey the intention to Trump during their first talks that will take place in Tokyo on Tuesday.

    US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he considers himself worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. However, on October 10, the Nobel Committee announced that this year's prize had been awarded to Maria Corina Machado, the leader of Venezuelan far-right opposition. Later Trump joked that he hoped to win the Nobel Peace Prize next year.

    Japan President Donald Trump Nobel Peace Prize
    Yaponiyanın yeni baş naziri Trampı Nobel Sülh Mükafatına namizəd göstərəcək
    Премьер Японии выдвинет Трампа на Нобелевскую премию мира

    Latest News

    09:19

    Two killed in underground explosion at Australian silver mine

    Other countries
    09:14

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (28.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:13
    Photo

    Mobile consular services provided for Azerbaijani citizens in Washington

    Foreign policy
    09:00

    Some 1,000 people evacuated from US base in Guantanamo die to Hurricane Melissa

    Other countries
    08:51

    Japan's new prime minister to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

    Other countries
    08:42

    Lukoil to sell overseas assets

    Region
    08:35

    Erdogan: Agencies monitoring situation after Balikesir quake

    Region
    08:25
    Photo

    New statements announced regarding Azerbaijani captives and hostages tortured by Armenians

    Incident
    08:21
    Photo

    Over 100 aftershocks recorded after Türkiye's Balikesir earthquake

    Region
    All News Feed