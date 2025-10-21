Japan's government resigns ahead of new prime minister's election

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    The Japanese Cabinet of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, has resigned in full before the election of a new prime minister who would be appointed later on Tuesday by the lower house of the country's parliament, the press office of the Japanese government announced, Report informs via TASS.

    Ishiba, 68, served as the prime minister of Japan for 386 days.

    In the hours to come, the lower house of the Japanese parliament will convene for an urgent session, during which the new chairman of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Sanae Takaichi, will be elected as the new prime minister, becoming the first female prime minister in the history of Japan.

    A day before the vote, the LDP, which does not have a majority of seats in the parliament, concluded an agreement to set up an alliance with the conservative Japan Renewal Party, and it guaranteed Takaichi's election to the post of the country's prime minister.

    Yaponiya hökuməti yeni Baş nazirin seçilməsi ərəfəsində istefa verib
    Правительство Японии ушло в отставку перед выборами нового премьера

