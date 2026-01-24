Italy protests, recalls ambassador to Switzerland after New Year's bar fire suspect released
Other countries
- 24 January, 2026
- 17:54
Italy formally protested on Saturday the release on bail of the owner of a Swiss bar engulfed in a deadly New Year's Day fire and recalled its ambassador to Switzerland, as the court's decision came under criticism in both countries, Report informs via Reuters.
Jacques Moretti and his wife Jessica, owners of Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, are under investigation for negligent homicide and other crimes linked to the blaze that killed 40 people and injured more than 100, many of them teenagers.
Jacques Moretti was detained on January 9 but released on bail on Friday.
Latest News
17:54
Italy protests, recalls ambassador to Switzerland after New Year's bar fire suspect releasedOther countries
17:41
US presses Bolivia to expel suspected Iranian spies, harden approach to militant groupsOther countries
17:35
PM: Contract with TotalEnergies, ConocoPhillips to allow Libya to attract $20B in investmentEnergy
17:26
Jacquemus names his grandmother as brand's first ambassadorInteresting
17:10
Axios: Third round of US, Russia, Ukraine talks to take place in Abu Dhabi next weekOther countries
17:00
Spanish Parliament speaker: Open dialogue on addressing modern challenges took place in BakuForeign policy
16:37
Ukraine-Russia peace talks end in UAEOther
16:21
Türkiye appoints high-level UN climate leader for COP31COP29
16:00