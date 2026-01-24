Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Italy protests, recalls ambassador to Switzerland after New Year's bar fire suspect released

    Italy protests, recalls ambassador to Switzerland after New Year's bar fire suspect released

    Other countries
    • 24 January, 2026
    • 17:54
    Italy protests, recalls ambassador to Switzerland after New Year's bar fire suspect released

    Italy formally protested on Saturday the release on bail of the owner of a Swiss bar engulfed in a deadly New Year's Day fire and recalled its ambassador to Switzerland, as the court's decision came under criticism in both countries, Report informs via Reuters.

    Jacques Moretti and his wife Jessica, owners of Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, are under investigation for negligent homicide and other crimes linked to the blaze that killed 40 people and injured more than 100, many of them teenagers.

    Jacques Moretti was detained on January 9 but released on bail on Friday.

    Italy Switzerland fire
    İtaliya yeni il gecəsi yanan barın sahibinin həbsdən azad edilməsinə görə səfirini İsveçrədən geri çağırıb
    Италия отозвала посла из Швейцарии из-за освобождения владельца сгоревшего бара под залог

