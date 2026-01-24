Italy protests, recalls ambassador to Switzerland after New Year's bar fire suspect released

Italy formally protested on Saturday the release on bail of the owner of a Swiss bar engulfed in a deadly New Year's Day fire and recalled its ambassador to Switzerland, as the court's decision came under criticism in both countries, Report informs via Reuters.

Jacques Moretti and his wife Jessica, owners of Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, are under investigation for negligent homicide and other crimes linked to the blaze that killed 40 people and injured more than 100, many of them teenagers.

Jacques Moretti was detained on January 9 but released on bail on Friday.