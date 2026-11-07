Italian Foreign Minister reports personal data leak and threats

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has said that attackers published his personal data on the dark web, exposing him and his family to threats and intimidation.

According to Report, citing the Associated Press, Tajani said following the incident that cybercriminals had been circulating his personal information for several days and were willing to pay for additional details about him and his relatives. He did not specify what information had been published or who was behind the attack.

"I will not allow myself to be intimidated in any way. I will continue working to protect my ministry and Italy," he stressed.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed support for Tajani and blamed pro-Russian hackers for the data leak. She described attempts to sell confidential information about government officials as a serious cause for concern that requires a firm response.