Israeli PM gifts golden peace dove to US President
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 14:11
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a golden dove statuette in appreciation of his efforts to mediate the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
According to Report, citing foreign media, the presentation took place during Trump"s visit to Israel.
Earlier, Trump arrived at the Israeli parliament, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech on Gaza. In the Knesset guestbook, he left a commemorative note: "This is my great honor. A great and beautiful day, a new beginning."
