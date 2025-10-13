Israeli PM gifts golden peace dove to US President

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Other countries
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 14:11
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented US President Donald Trump with a golden dove statuette in appreciation of his efforts to mediate the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

    According to Report, citing foreign media, the presentation took place during Trump"s visit to Israel.

    Earlier, Trump arrived at the Israeli parliament, where he is scheduled to deliver a speech on Gaza. In the Knesset guestbook, he left a commemorative note: "This is my great honor. A great and beautiful day, a new beginning."

    İsrailin Baş naziri ABŞ Prezidentinə qızıl göyərçin hədiyyə edib
    Премьер Израиля подарил президенту США золотую голубку

